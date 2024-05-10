"First I donate for drones, then buy medicine": how 81-year-old Ukrainian woman helps military – video

Social media found out about Tamara after her granddaughter published a video with her grandmother. A screenshot

81-year-old Tamara from the Ukrainian city of Lutsk became popular on social media after her granddaughter published a video of her grandmother supporting Ukrainian troops.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has noticed the patriotic spirit and contribution of Tamara and filmed a video about Tamara who thoroughly writes down amounts of money she specifically saves for the needs of Ukrainian soldiers.

Advertisement:

"When I receive my pension, I first donate money for drones, then buy medicines, and then spend the rest on treats," Tamara Lazarenko reveals in the video and shows a notebook in which she carefully writes down all her spendings.

Besides taking notes about regular donations, Tamara also keeps records of Russian ships destroyed by Ukrainian forces.

She calls for donations, even small amounts, for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Even if you can’t (donate – ed.) a lot, donate at least 5 to 10 hryvnias (less than US$1 – ed.)," Tamara says.

Representatives of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine visited Tamara on her birthday in order to express their gratitude.

"I am expressing our gratitude to you for your contribution to our common fight against the Russian occupiers. Your example inspires Ukrainians to keep supporting our army, kill the enemy and bring Ukraine’s victory closer," Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence, said in a video address.

Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence, added that each penny donated for the needs of Ukrainian forces is deadly for the Russians and very important for Ukrainian defenders. This is why small donations are very valuable for the common victory.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda told the story of 8-year-old Yurii Napor who had raised more than 70,000 hryvnias (US$1,700), singing in the streets of the cities of Lviv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!