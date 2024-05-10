Ukrainian forces destroy Russian missile near Dnipro

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian guided missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the afternoon of 10 May.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "A unit of Air Command Skhid ["East"] has destroyed a Kh-59/69 guided missile in the Dnipro district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)."

Advertisement:

Details: At 16:15, the Air Force reported that the Russians had fired a missile towards the city of Dnipro. An air-raid warning was issued in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!