Ukrainian forces destroy Russian missile near Dnipro
Saturday, 4 May 2024, 17:23
Ukraine's Defence Forces shot down a Russian Kh-59/69 guided missile near the city of Dnipro on the afternoon of 4 May.
Source: Air Command Skhid (East); Ukraine's Air Force
Quote from Air Command Skhid: "A unit of Air Command Skhid destroyed a Kh-59/69 guided missile in the Dnipro district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) at 16:16."
Details: At 16:15, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a high-speed target moving towards Dnipro.
