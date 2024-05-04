All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian missile near Dnipro

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 May 2024, 17:23
A Kh-59 guided missile. Stock photo: artstation.com

Ukraine's Defence Forces shot down a Russian Kh-59/69 guided missile near the city of Dnipro on the afternoon of 4 May.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East); Ukraine's Air Force

Quote from Air Command Skhid: "A unit of Air Command Skhid destroyed a Kh-59/69 guided missile in the Dnipro district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) at 16:16."

Details: At 16:15, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a high-speed target moving towards Dnipro.

Subjects: Dniproair defencemissile strike
