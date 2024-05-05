Russian forces attack Dnipro with Shahed UAVs, causing damage and fires

Soldiers from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down 12 Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 4-5 May. The crashing wreckage has damaged infrastructure facilities and a high-rise building in the city of Dnipro and caused fires.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Lysak added that one drone had been shot down in the Kryvyi Rih district, another in the Nikopol district, and ten more in the Dnipro district.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Dnipro due to falling wreckage and strikes. Several fires broke out. A high-rise building has also been damaged.

Two cars have been severely damaged in Slobozhanske hromada, and a store has also been affected." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background: On the night of 4-5 May, explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro. Ukrainian authorities had previously issued an air-raid warning in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!