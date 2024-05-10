Zelenskyy: Not all partners promptly fulfil arms supply agreements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that, at present, not all of Ukraine's partners are promptly fulfilling agreements on arms supplies.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said he had briefed the Slovak president on Russia's latest offensive in the east and Ukraine's arms needs to thwart what the Russians are trying to do.

"Not all of our partners are fulfilling the agreements promptly. We need the utmost focus from our friends, friends of Ukraine, to galvanise the supplies," Zelenskyy said.

"We are grateful to every leader who helps us in this regard," the president added.

Zelenskyy did not specify the partners who are failing to fulfil the agreements.

Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová paid a farewell visit to Kyiv on Friday (10 May) as her term in office comes to an end.

Meanwhile, the United States plans to announce new batches of military aid to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

