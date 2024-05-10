All Sections
Zelenskyy describes situation in Kharkiv Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 10 May 2024, 15:08
President Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

During a briefing with Slovak President Čaputová, President Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops had launched a new wave of offensive actions in Kharkiv Oblast. 

Source: a Suspilne correspondent, citing Zelenskyy's words 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine met them there with our troops, brigades and artillery. It is worth noting that they can increase and bring in more forces on this front, but our military and our command knew about this and prepared their forces to meet the enemy with fire. Now, there is a fierce battle on this front; we met them with fire." 

Details: The president also said that a fierce artillery battle is currently underway. Zelenskyy added that Russia may increase and deploy additional forces on this front. 

Background

  • On 10 May, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast and that there were battles going on.
  • The Deep State project reported that the intensification began with dense bombardment of the border settlements in Kharkiv Oblast with various means of fire. Currently, the bombardment continues, particularly near Vovchansk. Electronic warfare systems and UAVs are also actively used.
  • Tamaz Gambarashvili, Head of Vovchansk City Military Administration, said that the population is being evacuated from the city of Vovchansk and surrounding settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. The authorities, police and volunteers are working together to help people leave.

