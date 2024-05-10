Putin decorates pro-Russian Moldovan MP in Moscow

Marina Tauber, receiving the Russian Order of Friendship. Photo: website of State Duma of the Russian Federation

Marina Tauber, a Moldovan MP and defendant in criminal charges who is on the EU and US sanctions lists, has received the Russian Order of Friendship from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: press service of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The order was handed to Tauber by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma. During the presentation, he stated that Tauber is a lawmaker who has done much "so that the relations of our countries develop, strengthen, and our ties are even more effective."

Tauber bragged about it on her Facebook page with a photo with the order in Moscow. "A significant event in my life, which puts a lot of responsibility [on me] and once again confirms that Russia has not turned its back on our country even after a series of conflicts and attempts by the official authorities to break all ties," she said.

Tauber faces two criminal charges in Moldova for "knowingly receiving party funding from an organised criminal group" and "falsifying a report on the financial management of the Shore Party".

Tauber denies culpability and sees what is happening as political persecution of the opposition.

Earlier, Tauber joined other well-known pro-Russian politicians from her country in a march on Moscow's Red Square.

On 14 March, the Moldovan Parliament stripped Tauber of her parliamentary immunity.

