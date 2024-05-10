All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin decorates pro-Russian Moldovan MP in Moscow

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 10 May 2024, 19:02
Putin decorates pro-Russian Moldovan MP in Moscow
Marina Tauber, receiving the Russian Order of Friendship. Photo: website of State Duma of the Russian Federation

Marina Tauber, a Moldovan MP and defendant in criminal charges who is on the EU and US sanctions lists, has received the Russian Order of Friendship from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: press service of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The order was handed to Tauber by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma. During the presentation, he stated that Tauber is a lawmaker who has done much "so that the relations of our countries develop, strengthen, and our ties are even more effective."

Advertisement:

Tauber bragged about it on her Facebook page with a photo with the order in Moscow. "A significant event in my life, which puts a lot of responsibility [on me] and once again confirms that Russia has not turned its back on our country even after a series of conflicts and attempts by the official authorities to break all ties," she said.

Tauber faces two criminal charges in Moldova for "knowingly receiving party funding from an organised criminal group" and "falsifying a report on the financial management of the Shore Party".

Tauber denies culpability and sees what is happening as political persecution of the opposition.

Earlier, Tauber joined other well-known pro-Russian politicians from her country in a march on Moscow's Red Square.

On 14 March, the Moldovan Parliament stripped Tauber of her parliamentary immunity.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaMoldova
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Russia
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian missile near Dnipro
Ukraine to create 10 new brigades to prepare for new Russian offensive
No territory lost in Kharkiv Oblast, local authorities say
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: