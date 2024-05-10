All Sections
Russian army strike Vesele in Kherson Oblast, injuring elderly woman

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 10 May 2024, 19:27
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces targeted the village of Vesele in Kherson Oblast, injuring an 84-year-old local resident.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Quote: "Russian troops attacked the village of Vesele. As a result of the attack, an 84-year-old local resident received injuries to her head and back."

Details: According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, the woman was taken to hospital. Doctors are providing help to the victim.

