Russian army strike Vesele in Kherson Oblast, injuring elderly woman
Friday, 10 May 2024, 19:27
Russian forces targeted the village of Vesele in Kherson Oblast, injuring an 84-year-old local resident.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "Russian troops attacked the village of Vesele. As a result of the attack, an 84-year-old local resident received injuries to her head and back."
Details: According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, the woman was taken to hospital. Doctors are providing help to the victim.
