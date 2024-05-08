All Sections
Ukraine manages to bring 11 more children back from Russian occupation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 8 May 2024, 18:48
Ukraine manages to bring 11 more children back from Russian occupation
Oleksandr Prokudin. Photo: Prokudin on Facebook

11 more children from Kherson Oblast have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Reportedly, two orphan girls aged 10 and 13 were brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory, as well as nine children who have parents or one parent. These are five girls and four boys, aged 1 to 16 years.

This was possible thanks to the Save Ukraine charity organisation, child care services, as well as the Children’s Service of Kherson Oblast and the children’s parents, Prokudin states.

Quote: "At the moment, the children are in a safe place where they receive necessary medical and psychological help. I am grateful to everyone who is helping Ukrainian citizens leave for free land.

Since the beginning of 2024, 78 children from Kherson Oblast have been brought to Ukraine-controlled territory."

