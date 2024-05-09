All Sections
Russia drops 2 guided bombs on school courtyard in Beryslav – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 9 May 2024, 12:30
Russia drops 2 guided bombs on school courtyard in Beryslav – photos
Aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

The Russians dropped two guided bombs in the courtyard of a school in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on the night of 8-9 May.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

 
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "It hit the courtyard of a local school. As a result, educational facilities and a boiler room were destroyed."

Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is reported that there were no civilian casualties as a result of the attack.

Background:

  • The Russians targeted a football field in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv on 8 May, resulting in seven casualties, including four children.

Subjects: Kherson Oblast
Kherson Oblast
