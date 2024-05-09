Russia drops 2 guided bombs on school courtyard in Beryslav – photos
Thursday, 9 May 2024, 12:30
The Russians dropped two guided bombs in the courtyard of a school in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on the night of 8-9 May.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "It hit the courtyard of a local school. As a result, educational facilities and a boiler room were destroyed."
Advertisement:
Details: It is reported that there were no civilian casualties as a result of the attack.
Background:
- The Russians targeted a football field in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv on 8 May, resulting in seven casualties, including four children.
Support UP or become our patron!