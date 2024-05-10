Slovak president visits Moshchun, where she honours dead Ukrainian defenders

During her visit to Ukraine on Friday, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová visited the town of Moshchun in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kravchenko stated that so far the Slovak president had made three visits to Ukrainian cities during the war. "Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka. She saw the aftermath of the ‘Russian world’ with her own eyes. Today we visited Moshchun," Kravchenko said. [The "Russian world" is the general idea of the superiority of Russian Orthodoxy, culture, language, etc., widely promoted by pro-Kremlin figures – ed.]

Advertisement:

This is another village that was severely damaged as a result of the Russian invasion. At the Angels of Victory memorial, the Slovak president paid tribute to the fallen Moshchun defenders.

Zuzana Čaputová, President of Slovakia, came to Kyiv on a farewell visit on 10 May since her presidential term is ending.

During her visit, President Zelenskyy responded to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's cynicism, which included mocking Slovaks for providing funding for shells for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!