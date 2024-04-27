Slovaks raise nearly €4 million for ammunition for Ukraine without government support

Citizens of Slovakia, dissatisfied with the government of Robert Fico for not supporting Ukraine with arms, have already raised nearly €4 million for purchasing artillery shells for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the website of the citizens' initiative for fundraising

Details: In 12 days, the initiative raised €3,873,032, with contributions from over 60,000 donors. The fundraising description states that the initial goal is €250,000, and fundraisers hoped to reach €1 million gradually.

Quote: "The Czech government recently launched a global initiative to purchase necessary ammunition for Ukraine, with over twenty countries already joining. Unfortunately, Slovakia is not among them. The government of the Slovak Republic and Prime Minister Fico have refused to join the initiative.

It would be regrettable if it stayed his way. We refuse to accept a refusal to aid our neighbour affected by war," states the initiative's description, titled Ammunition for Ukraine – If the government doesn't send it, then we are.

Zuzana Izsáková, the campaign's co-organiser, said the fundraising will be ongoing. The funds raised will go towards the Czech program for purchasing ammunition, with the first deliveries to Ukraine expected to take place in June.

Background: Leading Ukrainian figures have expressed gratitude to the residents of Slovakia, who have raised millions of euros to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

