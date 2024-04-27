All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Slovaks raise nearly €4 million for ammunition for Ukraine without government support

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 April 2024, 12:04
Slovaks raise nearly €4 million for ammunition for Ukraine without government support
screenshot

Citizens of Slovakia, dissatisfied with the government of Robert Fico for not supporting Ukraine with arms, have already raised nearly €4 million for purchasing artillery shells for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the website of the citizens' initiative for fundraising

Details: In 12 days, the initiative raised €3,873,032, with contributions from over 60,000 donors. The fundraising description states that the initial goal is €250,000, and fundraisers hoped to reach €1 million gradually.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Czech government recently launched a global initiative to purchase necessary ammunition for Ukraine, with over twenty countries already joining. Unfortunately, Slovakia is not among them. The government of the Slovak Republic and Prime Minister Fico have refused to join the initiative.

It would be regrettable if it stayed his way. We refuse to accept a refusal to aid our neighbour affected by war," states the initiative's description, titled Ammunition for Ukraine – If the government doesn't send it, then we are.

Zuzana Izsáková, the campaign's co-organiser, said the fundraising will be ongoing. The funds raised will go towards the Czech program for purchasing ammunition, with the first deliveries to Ukraine expected to take place in June.

Background: Leading Ukrainian figures have expressed gratitude to the residents of Slovakia, who have raised millions of euros to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Slovakiaweaponsaid for Ukrainewar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Slovakia
Slovaks raise over €3 million for ammunition for Ukraine
Russia will never leave Crimea and Donbas, Slovak PM says
Ukrainian PM explains Slovakia's involvement in Peace Formula after meeting with Slovak counterpart
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: