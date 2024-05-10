Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos

Yurii Nikolov receiving an award at the Bucha Journalism Conference

Ukrainska Pravda and the Media Development Foundation celebrated Ukrainian journalists on 10 May at the 2024 Bucha Journalism Conference.

The organisers had created special statuettes for the winners in three categories.

The award for best war reporting went to BIHUS.Info war correspondent Anna Kaliuzhna.

Anna Kaliuzhna received the award for best war reporting for BIHUS.Info Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The award for the best investigation into Russian war crimes went to the Kyiv Independent team, which made UPROOTED, a film about the abduction of Ukrainian children by the Russians.

The Kyiv Independent team won the award for best investigation into Russian war crimes Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Yurii Nikolov, co-founder and editor of the Nashi Hroshi ("Our Money") project, won an award for his contribution to the development of investigative journalism. Nashi Hroshi conducted a much-talked-about investigation into the Ministry of Defence's purchase of eggs for 17 hryvnias (about US$0.43) each.

"The statuette consists of many tiny details," said Sevğil Musaieva, editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda. "Just like the stories about each individual in a journalist’s piece, the search for the truth also consists of tiny fragments. The person in this statuette symbolises the truth that comes out."

Background: Ukrainska Pravda and the Media Development Foundation established the Bucha Journalism Conference in 2023.

