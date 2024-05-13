Power substantiation on fire in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast after drone attack

Drones attacked several of Russia’s oblasts on the night of 12-13 May, causing a fire at a power substation in Lipetsk Oblast.

Source: Igor Artamonov, the governor of Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast

Details: Artamonov said that the UAV was intercepted in Stanovlyansky district.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The relevant services are working at the scene. There are no casualties. The fire at the power substation is being extinguished."

Background: On the night of 12-13 May, Russian propagandists reported a series of explosions in the Russian city of Belgorod.

Support UP or become our patron!