Explosions heard in Russia's Belgorod
Monday, 13 May 2024, 01:40
Russian propagandists have reported a series of explosions in the city of Belgorod on the night of 12-13 May.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS
Details: TASS wrote that several explosions rang out in Belgorod during an air-raid at 01:16.
Propagandists claimed that there were two more explosions in the Russian border town at 01:34.
Background:
- An entire stairwell of a high-rise building collapsed in the Russian city of Belgorod on Sunday.
- Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that a 10-storey building in the Russian city of Belgorod had been severely damaged by the wreckage of a missile downed by Russian air defence.
- Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 13 people had been killed in a building collapse in Belgorod and that the rubble was being cleared.
