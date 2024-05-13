Explosions heard in Russia's Belgorod

Russian propagandists have reported a series of explosions in the city of Belgorod on the night of 12-13 May.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS

Details: TASS wrote that several explosions rang out in Belgorod during an air-raid at 01:16.

Propagandists claimed that there were two more explosions in the Russian border town at 01:34.

Background:

An entire stairwell of a high-rise building collapsed in the Russian city of Belgorod on Sunday.

Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that a 10-storey building in the Russian city of Belgorod had been severely damaged by the wreckage of a missile downed by Russian air defence.

Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 13 people had been killed in a building collapse in Belgorod and that the rubble was being cleared.

