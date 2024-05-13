All Sections
Explosions heard in Russia's Belgorod

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 13 May 2024, 01:40
Explosions heard in Russia's Belgorod
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

Russian propagandists have reported a series of explosions in the city of Belgorod on the night of 12-13 May.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS

Details: TASS wrote that several explosions rang out in Belgorod during an air-raid at 01:16.

Propagandists claimed that there were two more explosions in the Russian border town at 01:34.

Background:

Subjects: Russiaexplosionwar
