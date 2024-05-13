Russian attacks kill 2 people in Donetsk Oblast over past day – photos

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast have killed two people in Dibrova and Ivanivka over the last 24 hours, and wounded two more.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Aftermath of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast on 12 May: in Dibrova and Ivanivka. Two more people were wounded in the oblast over the day."

Details: It is reported that the districts of Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut also came under Russian fire. In total, the Russians fired 19 times on the settlements of Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours. Private houses, non-residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

