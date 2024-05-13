Russian offensive ongoing – General Staff on situation in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian troops keep conducting offensive actions, trying to dislodge units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine from their positions on the Kharkiv front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on operational information from the combat zone as of 15:00 on social media

Details: Reportedly, as of 14:00 of 13 May the Russians have launched 11 attacks. Two combat clashes are underway. Russian forces have had partial success near the settlement of Lukiantsi. The advancing of the Russians has been stopped. At the same time, Ukrainian forces are conducting counter attacks.

The Russians launched eight airstrikes near the settlements of Udy, Vovchansk, Lyptsi, Grafske and Vesele in Kharkiv Oblast.

The reserves created in advance have been transferred to the Kharkiv front in order to strengthen Ukrainian forces. Depending on how the events will unfold, strengthening of the grouping will continue. Ukrainian troops were provided with a necessary quantity of weaponry

Since the start of the day, the losses of the Russians on the Kharkiv front have amountwd to 97 members of personnel and eight units of armament and military equipment.

The Russians continue launching missile attacks and airstrikes all along the frontline, launching attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops are repelling Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast), Stelmakhivka and Andriivka (Luhansk Oblast) where the Russian tried to improve their tactical positions. 19 combat clashes occurred near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Novoihorivka, Makiivka.

On the Lyman front, one combat clash occurred.

On the Siversk front, 12 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 27 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka. The Russians launched airstrikes on the proximity of the settlements of Druzhba and Pivnichne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Pokrovsk front, 24 combat clashes occurred.

On the Kurakhove front, five combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. One airstrike was landed near the settlement of Novomykhailivka.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Vodiane, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) where the Russians tried to dislodge Ukrainian forces from their positions.

On the Huliaipillia front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Orikhiv front, eight combat clashes near the settlement of Staromaiorske occurred, and one took place near Robotyne. The Russians also launched an airstrike there.

On the Prydniprovia front, the Russians do not give up the attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Two combat clashes occurred near the settlement of Krynky, and another one is ongoing.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes to the operative situation and no signs of formation of offensive groupings of the Russians.

In Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts, the Russians preserve their military presence, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activity, launching attacks on Ukrainian settlements from the Russian territory and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces "actively continue to inflict losses in personnel and equipment to the Russians, exhausting them along the whole contact line".

