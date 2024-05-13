All Sections
Russians strike company in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1 person and injuring 4 – photo, video

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 13 May 2024, 19:55
One person has been killed and four more have been injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on a company in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office on social media

Details: Reportedly, at about 16:40 on 13 May the Russians launched a missile attack on a civilian facility in the village of Korotych in the Kharkiv district.

An employee was killed, four more were injured and taken to hospital.

The missile type is being specified.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder has been initiated.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastmissile strike
