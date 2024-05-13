Russians strike company in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1 person and injuring 4 – photo, video
One person has been killed and four more have been injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on a company in Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Prosecutor General’s Office on social media
Details: Reportedly, at about 16:40 on 13 May the Russians launched a missile attack on a civilian facility in the village of Korotych in the Kharkiv district.
Пожежники ліквідовують наслідки російського удару по підприємству на Харківщині, де загинула людина і четверо травмовані pic.twitter.com/K1Wk1x4P5b— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 13, 2024
An employee was killed, four more were injured and taken to hospital.
The missile type is being specified.
A pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder has been initiated.
Support UP or become our patron!