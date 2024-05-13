We have noticed Russian sabotage activity in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts – Zelenskyy

Photo: the Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported in his evening address that the Russians are sending sabotage and reconnaissance groups and launching attacks on Sumy and Chernihiv Oblasts.

Details: Zelenskyy stated that he heard reports on the situation on all active fronts from the commander-in-chief and the minister of defence of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian forces were conducting counterassault actions in Kharkiv Oblast and that the front had been strengthened there, specifically the city of Vovchansk and border areas in general.

Brigade General Mykhailo Drapatyi is responsible for this front directly on the ground.

Quote: "At the same time, we understand the enemy's actions and their plan to divert our forces. Of course, we do not leave the Donetsk front without the necessary support and supplies, namely the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk fronts. Constant attention is paid to the Kupiansk front.

We also observe hostile activity against Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts – sabotage and reconnaissance groups and shelling. We are responding with fire, as we should. Our task is crystal clear – to thwart Russia's attempt to expand the war. The fulfilment of this task depends literally on everyone who is on the ground – from Chernihiv to Vovchansk, from Kharkiv to Donetsk."

