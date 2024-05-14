Russia loses over 485,000 soldiers in total
Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 07:53
Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 1,400 soldiers, 43 armoured combat vehicles and 28 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 485,430 (+1,400) military personnel;
- 7,496 (+11) tanks;
- 14,460 (+43) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,515 (+28) artillery systems;
- 1,070 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 798 (+1) air defence systems;
- 351 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,985 (+49) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,907 (+29) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,054 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
