Russia loses over 485,000 soldiers in total

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 1,400 soldiers, 43 armoured combat vehicles and 28 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

485,430 (+1,400) military personnel;

7,496 (+11) tanks;

14,460 (+43) armoured combat vehicles;

12,515 (+28) artillery systems;

1,070 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

798 (+1) air defence systems;

351 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,985 (+49) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,197 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

16,907 (+29) vehicles and tankers;

2,054 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!