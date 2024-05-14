Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast was not unexpected – Pentagon

The Pentagon says that the offensive activity by the Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast was not unexpected.

Source: Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Singh said that the Ukrainian side had also been expecting the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Quote: "That's [the Russian offensive – ed.] not something that was unexpected, it's something that the Ukrainians were also expecting. We know that they've [Russian troops – ed.] intensified some of those cross-border fires. And they'll likely, in the coming weeks, increase that."

Details: Singh stressed that the US is currently doing everything possible to make sure that Ukraine has everything it needs.

"But we believe the Ukrainians continue to prove themselves on the battlefield, that they not only can repel Russian attacks, but they can do it successfully," Singh added.

At the same time, the Pentagon acknowledges that "Ukrainians have suffered" because of the delay in providing US assistance.

"And we did see them lose some territory to the Russians. But, you know, we have confidence in the Ukrainians… we believe that they'll be successful," she stressed.

Background:

The US State Department has previously stated that Russian forces will try to advance in Kharkiv Oblast, but the US side was not expecting any major breakthroughs in the area.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed confidence that Ukraine is capable of holding the contact line in Kharkiv Oblast.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron believes that the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast is an "extremely dangerous" moment.

Support UP or become our patron!