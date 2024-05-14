All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US State Department does not expect major breakthroughs by Russians in Kharkiv Oblast

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 14 May 2024, 09:06
US State Department does not expect major breakthroughs by Russians in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians are trying to move forward in Kharkiv Oblast. Screenshot: The DeepStateMap map.live

The US State Department predicts that the Russian occupation forces, which are currently trying to advance in Kharkiv Oblast, will not be able to achieve major gains in this area.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a press briefing by Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department.

Details: Vedant Patel says the US expects that the Russians will try to move forward in Kharkiv Oblast over the next few weeks and may achieve some, but not significant, success.

Advertisement:

Quote from Patel: "But we do not anticipate any major breakthroughs, and over time, the additional influx of US assistance and continued support from partners will enable Ukraine to continue to withstand this kind of aggression."

He stressed that the US is convinced that Ukraine retains a key advantage in this struggle, and its military is causing significant losses to the Russian occupation army.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAKharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
USA
Ukraine and US discuss acceleration of arms supplies
US State Department on Shoigu's replacement: Putin desperate to continue war against Ukraine
US Secretary of State arrives in Kyiv to send strong message of reassurance to Ukrainians – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: