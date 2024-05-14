US State Department does not expect major breakthroughs by Russians in Kharkiv Oblast

Russians are trying to move forward in Kharkiv Oblast. Screenshot: The DeepStateMap map.live

The US State Department predicts that the Russian occupation forces, which are currently trying to advance in Kharkiv Oblast, will not be able to achieve major gains in this area.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a press briefing by Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department.

Details: Vedant Patel says the US expects that the Russians will try to move forward in Kharkiv Oblast over the next few weeks and may achieve some, but not significant, success.

Quote from Patel: "But we do not anticipate any major breakthroughs, and over time, the additional influx of US assistance and continued support from partners will enable Ukraine to continue to withstand this kind of aggression."

He stressed that the US is convinced that Ukraine retains a key advantage in this struggle, and its military is causing significant losses to the Russian occupation army.

Background:

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed confidence that Ukraine is capable of holding the contact line in Kharkiv Oblast.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron believes that the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast is "an extremely dangerous moment".

