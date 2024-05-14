Fighting continues in Chasiv Yar, Russians continue assaults

Photo: DeepStateMap as of 14 May

In Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, the Russians are trying to find weak points in Ukraine’s defence by approaching from the Ivanivske and Bohdanivka direction. During the day, Russia made more than 12 assaults.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The situation in Chasiv Yar has not changed. Active fighting continues day and night. The enemy has not had any territorial success in recent days.

Advertisement:

They continue to destroy Chasiv Yar with artillery and guided aerial bombs, dropping them on the city and nearby settlements."

Details: Voloshyn reports that Russia is trying to capture Chasiv Yar and its heights to continue attacks on Druzhkivka, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Now, the Russians no longer conduct such large-scale assaults as before, but try to approach Ivanivske and Bohdanivka to find weak points in Ukraine’s defence more often.

The Russians are sending mobilised convicts to carry out the assault while keeping their equipment in reserve.

Convicts from the Storm-Z and Storm-V units take part in such assaults.

Russia makes every effort to succeed on this front, but it has had no success there despite the influence of active artillery.

Over the past 24 hours, almost 150 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded on this front. In the morning, 12 Russian assaults were also recorded.

One assault and 139 attacks from various types of weapons were recorded near Ivanivske.

In total, during the day, Russia dropped almost 300 projectiles from kamikaze drones and carried out 1,330 attacks with various types of weapons on the Chasiv Yar front.

Support UP or become our patron!