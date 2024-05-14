All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fighting continues in Chasiv Yar, Russians continue assaults

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 14 May 2024, 11:56
Fighting continues in Chasiv Yar, Russians continue assaults
Photo: DeepStateMap as of 14 May

In Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, the Russians are trying to find weak points in Ukraine’s defence by approaching from the Ivanivske and Bohdanivka direction. During the day, Russia made more than 12 assaults.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The situation in Chasiv Yar has not changed. Active fighting continues day and night. The enemy has not had any territorial success in recent days.

Advertisement:

They continue to destroy Chasiv Yar with artillery and guided aerial bombs, dropping them on the city and nearby settlements."

Details: Voloshyn reports that Russia is trying to capture Chasiv Yar and its heights to continue attacks on Druzhkivka, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Now, the Russians no longer conduct such large-scale assaults as before, but try to approach Ivanivske and Bohdanivka to find weak points in Ukraine’s defence more often.

The Russians are sending mobilised convicts to carry out the assault while keeping their equipment in reserve.

Convicts from the Storm-Z and Storm-V units take part in such assaults.

Russia makes every effort to succeed on this front, but it has had no success there despite the influence of active artillery.

Over the past 24 hours, almost 150 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded on this front. In the morning, 12 Russian assaults were also recorded.

One assault and 139 attacks from various types of weapons were recorded near Ivanivske.

In total, during the day, Russia dropped almost 300 projectiles from kamikaze drones and carried out 1,330 attacks with various types of weapons on the Chasiv Yar front.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warDonetsk Oblastoccupation
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
war
Ukraine's intelligence chief assessed Russian offensive potential in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians not stop attacking Vovchansk area in Kharkiv Oblast
Situation stabilising in Kharkiv Oblast, Russians didn’t enter Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's intelligence chief
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: