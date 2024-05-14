Russians shell Nikopol, killing civilian – photos
Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 13:04
The Russians attacked Nikopol on the morning of 14 May. A 45-year-old man was killed and another resident received shrapnel wounds.
Source: the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO)
Quote: "The investigation indicates that the Russian Armed Forces shelled the city of Nikopol with artillery on the morning of 14 May 2024."
Details: "Reportedly, a 45-year-old man was killed in the shelling. A 47-year-old resident received shrapnel wounds. Additionally, the invaders damaged houses, outbuildings, and power lines."
Law enforcement agencies have initiated a pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war, combined with intentional homicide.
