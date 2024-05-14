Potential new Russian defence minister outlines defence priorities

Andrei Belousov, a candidate for the post of Russian defence minister, has stated the need to improve the efficiency of the state defence procurement process in order to fully provide all combatants with all types of supplies.

Source: Belousov at a plenary session of the Federation Council, quoted by RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Belousov claimed that one of the most important tasks is to provide weapons to Russian groups in the "special military operation" zone [as the Kremlin continues to call the war against Ukraine – ed.].

This includes the supply of state-of-the-art equipment, including artillery ammunition, missiles, personal protection, special communications, drones and electronic warfare equipment.

Belousov added that "in order to prevent the Armed Forces of Ukraine from advancing, it is necessary to develop new methods of warfare".

He claimed that the goal in this situation is to staff the Russian Armed Forces, but there is supposedly no talk of conscription.

