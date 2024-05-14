14 Russian attacks recorded on Kharkiv front – General Staff report

There have been 130 combat clashes along the front line over the past day. In total, the Russians launched two missile attacks and 65 air strikes, as well as 74 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 14 May

Details: The General Staff says Russian forces continue to terrorise Sumy Oblast's civilian population. Today, they launched an airstrike near Dmytrivka.

Advertisement:

On the Kharkiv front, the number of Russian attacks rose to 14. Hostilities took place in the villages of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, and Neskuchne. The Russians lost approximately 120 personnel, as well as 23 units of weapons and military equipment.

On the Kupiansk front, twenty combat clashes were reported, primarily in the vicinities of Synkivka, Berestove, and Miasozharivka.

On the Sivershchyna front, Russian troops carried out nine attacks around Spirne, Ivano-Darivka, Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians increased their activity. The number of Russian attacks has grown dramatically, reaching 21.

Quote: "Hostilities on the Pokrovsk front remain intense. The adversary continues to launch air strikes, particularly in the districts of Umanske, Novoselivka Persha and Zhelanne. They used combat aircraft 16 times. In addition, they deployed guided aerial bombs. In total, the attackers launched 40 strikes on Ukrainian defence positions today – most notably in the regions of Novooleksandrivka, Netailove and Soloviove.

On the Kurakhove front, the Defence Forces successfully withstood nine hostile strikes. The enemy focused their efforts in Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Krasnohorivka.

Today, on the Dnipro front, the enemy assaulted the Ukrainian defences five times near Krynky; however, their attack failed.

On the Lyman, Toretsk, Vremivka, Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, there were no significant changes in the situation."

Support UP or become our patron!