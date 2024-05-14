All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


14 Russian attacks recorded on Kharkiv front – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 14 May 2024, 19:47
14 Russian attacks recorded on Kharkiv front – General Staff report
Photo: Operational Command Zakhid (West)

There have been 130 combat clashes along the front line over the past day. In total, the Russians launched two missile attacks and 65 air strikes, as well as 74 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 14 May

Details: The General Staff says Russian forces continue to terrorise Sumy Oblast's civilian population. Today, they launched an airstrike near Dmytrivka.

Advertisement:

On the Kharkiv front, the number of Russian attacks rose to 14. Hostilities took place in the villages of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, and Neskuchne. The Russians lost approximately 120 personnel, as well as 23 units of weapons and military equipment.

On the Kupiansk front, twenty combat clashes were reported, primarily in the vicinities of Synkivka, Berestove, and Miasozharivka.

On the Sivershchyna front, Russian troops carried out nine attacks around Spirne, Ivano-Darivka, Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians increased their activity. The number of Russian attacks has grown dramatically, reaching 21.

Quote: "Hostilities on the Pokrovsk front remain intense. The adversary continues to launch air strikes, particularly in the districts of Umanske, Novoselivka Persha and Zhelanne. They used combat aircraft 16 times. In addition, they deployed guided aerial bombs. In total, the attackers launched 40 strikes on Ukrainian defence positions today – most notably in the regions of Novooleksandrivka, Netailove and Soloviove.

On the Kurakhove front, the Defence Forces successfully withstood nine hostile strikes. The enemy focused their efforts in Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Krasnohorivka.

Today, on the Dnipro front, the enemy assaulted the Ukrainian defences five times near Krynky; however, their attack failed.

On the Lyman, Toretsk, Vremivka, Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, there were no significant changes in the situation."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General StaffKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
General Staff
General Staff says tens of thousands of mines were placed in Kharkiv Oblast in 2024 alone
Russians launch 8 attacks on Kharkiv front, 73 combat clashes occur in combat zone – General Staff
140 combat clashes take place on frontline with 33 combat clashes on Pokrovsk front alone
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: