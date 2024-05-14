All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief visits key combat areas

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 14 May 2024, 20:08
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief visits key combat areas
Photo: President’s Office

On 14 May, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, is now operating in combat areas. 

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 14 May 

Quote: "This day provided more opportunities. Firstly, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation in the zones of hostilities. Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts are currently having the hardest time. He himself is now in strategic combat areas, where he is working with brigades in combat positions. It's too soon to make conclusions, but the issue is under control.

Advertisement:

Our troops kill the occupiers who are attempting to move further; everything is quite tense. But we've strengthened the fronts, particularly Kharkiv. Many soldiers, including Kharkiv residents, stepped up to safeguard Kharkiv Oblast. They perform their jobs, and I appreciate everyone's efficiency."

In addition, the head of state reported speaking with Yoon Suk Yeol, the President of the Republic of Korea, on his participation in the Peace Summit. He accepted the invitation. 

"We also discussed our bilateral cooperation and support to Ukraine, particularly in areas where we have already achieved results. And during the first weeks of our marathon preparation for the Peace Summit, I personally invited about 30 leaders – we have received many confirmations of attendance from leaders from many areas and parts of the world. And this is critical: the globe must remain together in order to achieve just peace. When it works for Ukraine, it may be applied to any country facing an attack."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyywar
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy to travel to Spain on 17 May with an official visit
Kharkiv and its oblast need 2 Patriots – Zelenskyy during meeting with US Secretary of State
We have noticed Russian sabotage activity in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: