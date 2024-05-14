Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief visits key combat areas

On 14 May, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, is now operating in combat areas.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 14 May

Quote: "This day provided more opportunities. Firstly, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation in the zones of hostilities. Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts are currently having the hardest time. He himself is now in strategic combat areas, where he is working with brigades in combat positions. It's too soon to make conclusions, but the issue is under control.

Our troops kill the occupiers who are attempting to move further; everything is quite tense. But we've strengthened the fronts, particularly Kharkiv. Many soldiers, including Kharkiv residents, stepped up to safeguard Kharkiv Oblast. They perform their jobs, and I appreciate everyone's efficiency."

In addition, the head of state reported speaking with Yoon Suk Yeol, the President of the Republic of Korea, on his participation in the Peace Summit. He accepted the invitation.

"We also discussed our bilateral cooperation and support to Ukraine, particularly in areas where we have already achieved results. And during the first weeks of our marathon preparation for the Peace Summit, I personally invited about 30 leaders – we have received many confirmations of attendance from leaders from many areas and parts of the world. And this is critical: the globe must remain together in order to achieve just peace. When it works for Ukraine, it may be applied to any country facing an attack."

