Ukrainian troops withdraw to more advantageous positions in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Ukrainian units have manoeuvred and moved to more advantageous positions near the settlements of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook. information as of 23:00 on 14 May

Quote: "On the Kharkiv front, our troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the following areas: Hlyboke – Lyptsi, Lukiantsi – Lyptsi, Borysivka – Neskuchne, Shebekino (Russia) – Vovchansk and three more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In certain areas, near the settlements of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk, due to enemy fire and assault actions, Ukrainian units have manoeuvred and moved to more advantageous positions to preserve the lives of our servicemen and avoid losses. The fighting is ongoing. Ukrainian units prevent Russian occupiers from consolidating their positions. Counterattacking actions are being conducted, with the enemy being attacked by the Ukrainian Defence Force’s constant artillery fire and drone strikes.

During the combat operations on this front today, the enemy's losses amounted to 162 servicemen and 26 weapons and pieces of equipment."

Details: The General Staff reported that 145 combat clashes had taken place on the frontline since the beginning of the day; the Russians launched three missile strikes, over 320 attacks by kamikaze drones and fired over 2,400 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

The Russians dropped almost 70 guided aerial bombs on the territory of Ukraine.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 16 times.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks.

On the Sivershchyna front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks and four combat clashes were ongoing. The situation on the front is under control.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 Russian attacks and 9 combat clashes were ongoing. No positions were lost there.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 33 Russian attacks. Seven combat clashes were ongoing.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian troops repelled seven Russian attacks and two combat clashes were ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled 10 Russian attacks.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Five Russian attacks near Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky were recorded.

