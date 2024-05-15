Russians deploy additional morgues in occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russians have been deploying additional morgues in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine due to the active offensive actions and increasing losses.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Additional places for storing the corpses of people who have 'achieved the goals [of the war]' are deployed mainly in the TOT of Luhansk Oblast, in particular in premises that are not designed for this purpose. Even bodies from the north of Kharkiv Oblast are brought there in order not to 'traumatise' the residents of Belgorod."

Details: The NRC noted that this is a poignant summary of the rule of the international criminal Vladimir Putin, as Russia exports soldiers to other countries and imports their bodies back non-stop.

