All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians deploy additional morgues in occupied territories of Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 03:51
Russians deploy additional morgues in occupied territories of Ukraine
Russian soldiers carrying a dead body. Stock photo: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

The Russians have been deploying additional morgues in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine due to the active offensive actions and increasing losses.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Additional places for storing the corpses of people who have 'achieved the goals [of the war]' are deployed mainly in the TOT of Luhansk Oblast, in particular in premises that are not designed for this purpose. Even bodies from the north of Kharkiv Oblast are brought there in order not to 'traumatise' the residents of Belgorod."

Advertisement:

Details: The NRC noted that this is a poignant summary of the rule of the international criminal Vladimir Putin, as Russia exports soldiers to other countries and imports their bodies back non-stop.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: occupation
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
occupation
Fighting continues in Chasiv Yar, Russians continue assaults
Ukraine brings back 6 children from occupied Kherson Oblast
Missiles hit Russian air defence base in Crimea, killing military unit commander
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: