Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 166 times across war zone over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 15 May 2024, 09:49
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 166 times over the past 24 hours. Ukraine's General Staff emphasises that this is twice as many as on the same day last week.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for Ukraine's General Staff, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "A total of 166 combat engagements have occurred across the front over the past 24 hours, which is twice as many as on the same day a week ago.

The situation in the areas of hostilities remains difficult but under control."

Details: The Russians launched three missile strikes, 78 airstrikes and 99 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) over the past 24 hours.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces mounted 25 attacks on Ukrainian positions but to no avail. Ukrainian defenders regained previously lost positions and improved their tactical position in some areas.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks. No positions have been lost.

Ukrainian troops repelled 9 Russian attacks on the Sivershchyna front, 24 attacks on the Kramatorsk front, 61 attacks on the Pokrovsk front, 9 attacks on the Kurakhove front, 9 attacks on the Vremivka front and 4 attacks on the Orikhiv front.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians are continuing their attempts to push Ukrainian forces from the Dnipro River's left (eastern) bank. Russian forces conducted five attacks near the settlement of Krynky. Ukrainian troops lost no positions.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders struck a Russian command post, one artillery piece, one air defence unit, one electronic warfare station, one ammunition storage point, two air defence systems and six clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment.

war
