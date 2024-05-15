All Sections
Russians kill woman in Sumy Oblast – photo

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 15 May 2024, 14:28
Russians kill woman in Sumy Oblast – photo
The smoke after the strike. Stock Photo: Getty Images

A 60-year-old woman has been killed as a result of the Russian shelling of Esman hromada in Sumy Oblast. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories.)

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation revealed that on 15 May 2024, the occupiers fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Esman hromada in the Shostka district starting from 09:00 for an hour."

Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: It is noted that a 60-year-old woman was killed in the Russian attack. At least four houses were also damaged. Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, are currently documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackcasualties
Sumy Oblast
14:29
