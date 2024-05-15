Russians kill woman in Sumy Oblast – photo

A 60-year-old woman has been killed as a result of the Russian shelling of Esman hromada in Sumy Oblast. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories.)

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation revealed that on 15 May 2024, the occupiers fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Esman hromada in the Shostka district starting from 09:00 for an hour."

Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: It is noted that a 60-year-old woman was killed in the Russian attack. At least four houses were also damaged. Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, are currently documenting the consequences of the shelling.

