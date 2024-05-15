UK intelligence analyses how Russia destroys cultural and historical monuments in Ukraine

UK intelligence has analysed how Russian missile attacks are destroying Ukraine's cultural, historical and religious heritage.

UK Defence Intelligence review dated 15 May

UK intelligence decided to devote a review to this topic since 14 May marked the 70th anniversary of adopting the UNESCO Convention for the protection of cultural property in the event of armed conflict.

Analysts cited data from the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, according to which, as of 2 May 2024, a total of 1,987 cultural institutions have suffered losses and damage since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The ministry estimates that as of 6 May 2024, 1,062 cultural heritage sites have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of the Russian invasion. UNESCO has separately confirmed damage to 129 religious sites as of 10 April.

In mid-February 2024, UNESCO estimated Russia-inflicted damage to Ukraine's cultural heritage at US$3.5 billion, which will take ten years and US$9 billion to restore.

Quote: "As the war continues, Russia's military apparatus will likely continue to cause damages to Ukraine's historical and cultural heritage," the review says.

