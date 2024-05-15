All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence analyses how Russia destroys cultural and historical monuments in Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 16:23
UK intelligence analyses how Russia destroys cultural and historical monuments in Ukraine
Stock photo: palinchak/Depositphotos

UK intelligence has analysed how Russian missile attacks are destroying Ukraine's cultural, historical and religious heritage.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 15 May on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda 

UK intelligence decided to devote a review to this topic since 14 May marked the 70th anniversary of adopting the UNESCO Convention for the protection of cultural property in the event of armed conflict.

Advertisement:

Analysts cited data from the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, according to which, as of 2 May 2024, a total of 1,987 cultural institutions have suffered losses and damage since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

The ministry estimates that as of 6 May 2024, 1,062 cultural heritage sites have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of the Russian invasion. UNESCO has separately confirmed damage to 129 religious sites as of 10 April.

In mid-February 2024, UNESCO estimated Russia-inflicted damage to Ukraine's cultural heritage at US$3.5 billion, which will take ten years and US$9 billion to restore.

Quote: "As the war continues, Russia's military apparatus will likely continue to cause damages to Ukraine's historical and cultural heritage," the review says.

Background:

  • In a preliminary review, UK intelligence noted that it is unlikely that Russia has built up enough combat power to capture Kharkiv without involving its additional forces in the oblast.
  • Before that, Intelligence noted that the Russian army increasingly often uses light all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles for military purposes.

 Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UKwar
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
UK
Ukrainian Defence Minister speaks with UK counterpart about Ukrainian forces' needs
UK Defence Secretary states UK will not push Ukraine to unjust peace
UK intelligence analyses why Russia launches offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: