All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence analyses Russia's use of light all-terrain vehicles on battlefield

Mariia Yemets, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 13 May 2024, 12:51
UK intelligence analyses Russia's use of light all-terrain vehicles on battlefield
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the advantages and disadvantages of Russia increasingly using lightweight all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles for military purposes.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 13 May on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Analysts note that since the beginning of 2024, Russia has most likely increased the use of light civilian vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and off-road motorcycles, on the battlefield for military purposes, including the transportation of personnel and attacks on Ukrainian positions, particularly at night.

Advertisement:

UK intelligence noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin inspected the newly acquired Chinese-made Desertcross 1000-3 all-terrain vehicles in November 2023. Russia had reportedly purchased over 2,100 of them.

Intelligence analysts suggest that the Russians have intensified the use of these light and fast vehicles to quickly reconnoitre Ukrainian positions and leverage the results to target them with artillery, First-Person View (FPV) drones or other attack drones.

However, despite their mobility as an additional advantage, these vehicles are more vulnerable to fire from various weapons, including Ukrainian FPVs.

Background:

  • In the previous review, UK Defence Intelligence analysed data on the record losses of Russian state-owned firm Gazprom.
  • On Saturday, UK intelligence analysed incidents involving the accidental dropping of bombs from Russian aircraft on Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UKdefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
UK
"Another of Putin's puppets": UK Defence Secretary on Russian Defence Minister replacement
UK Foreign Secretary calls Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast "extremely dangerous"
UK to expel Russian defence attaché
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: