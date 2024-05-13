UK intelligence analyses Russia's use of light all-terrain vehicles on battlefield

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the advantages and disadvantages of Russia increasingly using lightweight all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles for military purposes.

Details: Analysts note that since the beginning of 2024, Russia has most likely increased the use of light civilian vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and off-road motorcycles, on the battlefield for military purposes, including the transportation of personnel and attacks on Ukrainian positions, particularly at night.

UK intelligence noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin inspected the newly acquired Chinese-made Desertcross 1000-3 all-terrain vehicles in November 2023. Russia had reportedly purchased over 2,100 of them.

Intelligence analysts suggest that the Russians have intensified the use of these light and fast vehicles to quickly reconnoitre Ukrainian positions and leverage the results to target them with artillery, First-Person View (FPV) drones or other attack drones.

However, despite their mobility as an additional advantage, these vehicles are more vulnerable to fire from various weapons, including Ukrainian FPVs.

