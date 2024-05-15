Ukraine brings back teenager, 17, from occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The boy is an orphan. Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, his neighbour has been taking care of him. Photo: MANGPOR_2004/GETTY IMAGES

Denys, a 17-year-old teenage boy has been brought to Ukraine-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Details: Denys is an orphan who has been living in the occupied territory since the beginning of the full-scale war under the care of a neighbour and has been looking for an opportunity to leave the occupation.

Ukraine’s Ministry for Reintegration and the Ukrainian Child Rights Network helped Denys evacuate. At the moment, he is under his aunt’s guardianship.

Denys will be provided with social and psychological help and basic necessities.

"The teenage boy will soon go to a rehabilitation camp in the town of Truskavets. There, the specialists will help him not only recover psychologically but also spend useful and interesting time with his peers," the Ministry for Reintegration reported.

The ministry added that it is possible to inform Natalia Yemets, profile specialist of the Ministry for Reintegration, about illegally displaced children in the temporarily occupied territories by calling the number (050) 562-03-13 or to call the hotline 15-48 or 16-48.

Earlier, six children from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast were brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory. At the moment, they are safe and treated by medics and psychologists.

