All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine brings back teenager, 17, from occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 18:33
Ukraine brings back teenager, 17, from occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The boy is an orphan. Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, his neighbour has been taking care of him. Photo: MANGPOR_2004/GETTY IMAGES

Denys, a 17-year-old teenage boy has been brought to Ukraine-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Details: Denys is an orphan who has been living in the occupied territory since the beginning of the full-scale war under the care of a neighbour and has been looking for an opportunity to leave the occupation.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s Ministry for Reintegration and the Ukrainian Child Rights Network helped Denys evacuate. At the moment, he is under his aunt’s guardianship.

Denys will be provided with social and psychological help and basic necessities.

"The teenage boy will soon go to a rehabilitation camp in the town of Truskavets. There, the specialists will help him not only recover psychologically but also spend useful and interesting time with his peers," the Ministry for Reintegration reported.

The ministry added that it is possible to inform Natalia Yemets, profile specialist of the Ministry for Reintegration, about illegally displaced children in the temporarily occupied territories by calling the number (050) 562-03-13 or to call the hotline 15-48 or 16-48.

Earlier, six children from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast were brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory. At the moment, they are safe and treated by medics and psychologists.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: