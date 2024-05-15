Russians target village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring 3 people – photos
Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 19:57
Russian forces opened fire on the frontline settlement of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring three people on the afternoon of 15 May.
Source: General Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Telegram
Quote: "On 15 May, at 15:45, the Russian army opened fire on the frontline village of Stepnohirsk in the Vasylivka district. As a result of the enemy strike, the administrative building was destroyed without subsequent combustion. Three people were injured."
Details: Reports indicate that rescue workers provided first aid to the people who were injured before handing them over to ambulance staff.
