Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian planes and one helicopter over past day

Destroyed Russian aircraft at Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. Photo: Christiaan Triebert on X

The Russians have lost 1,410 soldiers and over 180 units of military equipment, including 2 planes and a helicopter, over the past day.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

489,870 (+1,410) military personnel;

7,547 (+18) tanks;

14,552 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

12,603 (+38) artillery systems;

1,071 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

800 (+2) air defence systems;

353 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+1) helicopters;

10,073 (+45) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,200 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

17,104 (+56) vehicles and tankers;

2,062 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!