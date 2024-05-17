All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian planes and one helicopter over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 17 May 2024, 08:01
Destroyed Russian aircraft at Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. Photo: Christiaan Triebert on X

The Russians have lost 1,410 soldiers and over 180 units of military equipment, including 2 planes and a helicopter, over the past day.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 489,870 (+1,410) military personnel;
  • 7,547 (+18) tanks;
  • 14,552 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 12,603 (+38) artillery systems;
  • 1,071 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 800 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 353 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+1) helicopters;
  • 10,073 (+45) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,200 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 17,104 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,062 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

