Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian planes and one helicopter over past day
Friday, 17 May 2024, 08:01
The Russians have lost 1,410 soldiers and over 180 units of military equipment, including 2 planes and a helicopter, over the past day.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 489,870 (+1,410) military personnel;
- 7,547 (+18) tanks;
- 14,552 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,603 (+38) artillery systems;
- 1,071 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 800 (+2) air defence systems;
- 353 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+1) helicopters;
- 10,073 (+45) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,200 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 17,104 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,062 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
