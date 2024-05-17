All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief inspects units in Sumy Oblast amid expected Russian offensive

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 17 May 2024, 12:07
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief inspects units in Sumy Oblast amid expected Russian offensive
Stock photo: Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has inspected the combat units of the Defence Forces deployed on the Sumy front.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "I’ve visited and inspected all the units preparing for defence on the Sumy front.

I regularly brief the President of Ukraine on the situation and progress of the assigned tasks."

Details: Syrskyi said that the leadership of the oblast military administrations is providing maximum assistance to the commanders and unit leaders in resolving the most burning issues.

Background:

  • The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reports that apart from the offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, the Russians are planning a similar operation in Sumy Oblast. 
  • Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, states that as of now, the Russians maintain small groupings of forces at the border (near the town of Sudzha, Russia), but the situation has not yet allowed them to engage in intense actions and implement their plans.

Sumy Oblastwar
