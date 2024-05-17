Hungarian Foreign Minister says he vetoed Zelenskyy's Peace Formula in Council of Europe

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said that he has vetoed the Council of Europe's decision to recognise and support only one peace plan for Ukraine – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

Source: European Pravda, citing Szijjarto's statement on his Facebook page

Details: The Hungarian minister lamented the absence of Russia in the Council of Europe, noting that the Council of Europe could have been "a great platform for peace-building, but after the exclusion of Russians, this opportunity was lost."

Advertisement:

"Instead of arms transfers and fantasies of nuclear war, we need real peace talks. And real peace talks can only take place when all the warring parties are at the table," Sijjarto said.

He said that today, the Council of Europe also wanted to adopt a resolution in which it wanted to recognise only President Zelenskyy's peace plan, which should be considered and supported.

"This is unacceptable for us. Others have also developed peace plans that are no worse than the peace plan of the President of Ukraine.

I asked that other peace plans be included in the Council of Europe resolution. This was rejected by the majority. That is why I vetoed it, and it did not become a Council decision," Szijjártó explained.

Background:

The Global Peace Summit will be held on 15-16 June in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock. Switzerland has invited over 160 countries and international organisations, but not Russia.

Russia was not invited to the peace summit because it declared its unwillingness to participate, but Switzerland would like to launch a process that would involve Russia.

50 countries and organisations have confirmed their participation.

Support UP or become our patron!