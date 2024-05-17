All Sections
Russian forces drop three aerial bombs on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring woman – photos

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 17 May 2024, 17:48
Russian forces drop three aerial bombs on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring woman – photos
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

Russian troops launched airstrikes on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi (Kharkiv Oblast) on the afternoon of 17 May. A woman, 74, was injured in the attack.

Source: Ukraine's Interior Ministry; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office (KOPO)

 
The wreckage of the Russian aerial bombs used to attack the settlement. 
PHOTO: KOPO

Quote from KOPO: "The investigation has found that the invaders launched airstrikes on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at around 12:35 on 17 May. A medical facility, residential buildings, and outbuildings were damaged. A woman, 74, was injured."

The aftermath of Russian strikes on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. 
Photo: KOPO

Early reports indicate that Russia attacked the settlement with three aerial bombs. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

 
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. 
Photo:Ukraine’s National Police

It is noted that prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by Russian forces.

