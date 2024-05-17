Russian forces drop three aerial bombs on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring woman – photos

The aftermath of Russian strikes on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

Russian troops launched airstrikes on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi (Kharkiv Oblast) on the afternoon of 17 May. A woman, 74, was injured in the attack.

Source: Ukraine's Interior Ministry; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office (KOPO)

The wreckage of the Russian aerial bombs used to attack the settlement. PHOTO: KOPO

Quote from KOPO: "The investigation has found that the invaders launched airstrikes on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at around 12:35 on 17 May. A medical facility, residential buildings, and outbuildings were damaged. A woman, 74, was injured."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of Russian strikes on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Photo: KOPO

Early reports indicate that Russia attacked the settlement with three aerial bombs. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

The aftermath of Russian strikes on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Photo:Ukraine’s National Police

It is noted that prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by Russian forces.

Support UP or become our patron!