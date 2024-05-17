All Sections
Unsurprising: UK boxer Fury 13 kilos heavier than Ukrainian opponent Usyk on eve of the fight – video

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 17 May 2024, 22:21
Unsurprising: UK boxer Fury 13 kilos heavier than Ukrainian opponent Usyk on eve of the fight – video
Photo: Champion

The traditional weigh-in was held one day before the fight for the world heavyweight title between WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) and WBC title holder Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs).

Source: Chempion

The Briton predictably turned out to be heavier than the Ukrainian champion.

Tyson Fury – 118.8 kg.

Oleksandr Usyk – 105.9 kg.

Usyk's fight with Fury is scheduled for 18 May 2024 in Saudi Arabia. The event was originally scheduled for 17 February, but Tyson Fury had been injured during a training camp.

Earlier, Ukrainian promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk commented on Fury's weight drop and the conflict with Tyson's team.

The day before, the British boxer avoided making eye contact with the Ukrainian fighter during the traditional stare down.

