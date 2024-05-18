All Sections
Over 20 overnight combat clashes on frontline, 8 of them ongoing – Ukraine's General Staff

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 18 May 2024, 14:15
Over 20 overnight combat clashes on frontline, 8 of them ongoing – Ukraine's General Staff
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day until 12:00, 22 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, eight of which are still ongoing.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 11:30 on 18 May

Quote: "Since the beginning of the day, there have been 22 combat clashes, eight of which are ongoing. 

Additionally, the Russian occupiers carried out one missile strike, deployed 25 kamikaze drones, and conducted 547 attacks on our troops' positions."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continue attempts to break through the Ukrainian defence. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have launched two attacks near the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk, but to no avail. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are attempting to push the Russians back towards the settlement of Hlyboke.

Over the course of the day, Russian losses amounted to 19 personnel and 10 pieces of military equipment on this front. On the previous day on this front, they lost up to 200 personnel and 42 pieces of military equipment.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces have repelled two Russian attacks towards the settlement of Berestove. The situation is under control. Defensive forces continue offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Synkivka and Terny, achieving partial success in certain areas.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attempted to breach the defence five times during the day. Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks, and fighting is ongoing in the area near the settlement of Klishchiivka. 

The Russians persist in their intent to capture the city of Chasiv Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, there are two ongoing Russian attacks in the area of the settlement of Umanske. The situation is under control. The total losses of the Russians on this front over the past day amounted to 210 Russian troops and 23 pieces of weaponry and military equipment.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians continue their attempts to break through the defence. There are four ongoing combat engagements in the directions of Slavne-Paraskoviivka, Slavne-Novomykhailivka, Solodke-Vodiane and Solodke-Kostiantynivka. As of now, no positions were lost during the fighting.

On the Orikhove front, the Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to push out Ukrainian Defence Forces northwest of the settlement of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian forces.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled one Russian attack. Another combat engagement is ongoing near Oleshkivski Pisky-Krynky. No positions were lost.

Subjects: General Staffwar
General Staff
Russians attacked twice on Kharkiv front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainians conduct clearing operations in northern Vovchansk, preventing Russians from gaining foothold
Ukraine's Defence Forces repel 8 Russian attacks on Kharkiv front – Ukrainian General Staff
