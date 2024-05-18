Slovak PM in "stable but serious" condition after assassination attempt

The condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is stable but serious after the attempted assassination on 15 May, and he cannot be transported at the moment.

Source: Slovak government officials, as reported by European Pravda, citing Slovak news website Aktuality

Details: The two-hour surgery on Friday contributed to a positive prognosis for the prime minister's health, Slovakia's Health Minister Zuzana Dolinková said at noon on Saturday. The official noted that a medical board assessed the prime minister's health condition as stable but still serious this morning.

Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kaliňák explained that, for this reason, Fico's transfer to Bratislava will not be possible in the coming days. "The same applies to proposals from abroad, which we greatly appreciate," he added.

Kaliňák noted that several miracles have occurred in recent days in the Slovak city of Banská Bystrica, where Fico is staying after the assassination attempt, thanks to the doctors, nurses and all the staff of F. D. Roosevelt Hospital.

"I will never find the right words to convey how grateful I am for the fact that we are getting closer to a positive prognosis. His condition allows him to recover, and the prime minister is conscious, of course, with all the limitations that such a serious injury presents," Kaliňák said.

At the same time, he explained how the government would be run during Fico's stay in hospital.

"We have agreed that the government will continue working according to the programme that he [Fico] has set out. This means that at least two cabinet meetings will take place next week... Perhaps today in Bratislava, we will have more information about other aspects of Slovakia's functioning at this moment," the minister said.

Background:

On 15 May, Juraj Cintula, 71, shot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico several times. The attempted assassination took place after a government meeting in the city of Handlová.

On 18 May, the Specialised Criminal Court of Slovakia is considering the prosecutor's request for a pre-trial restriction for the attacker.

