Zelenskyy: Free from Russia, Crimea will be one of the best places to live in Europe

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 18 May 2024, 19:03
Zelenskyy: Free from Russia, Crimea will be one of the best places to live in Europe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that after Crimea is liberated from Russian occupation, it will be one of the best places to live in Europe.

Source: President Zelenskyy in a speech marking the ceremony of laying the cornerstone of the future memorial to the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people in Kyiv

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Crimean Tatars first gained an opportunity to publicly tell the truth about the crime of genocide – the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people – and to restore life in Crimea after the Moscow regime grew weaker and Ukraine regained its independence.

Until 2014, Crimea really was a happy home for many [Ukrainian] people, and Crimea will absolutely once again become such a home – when the power of our resilience, our weapons, and our diplomacy, and the power of justice for Ukraine will liberate Crimea from occupation.

The peninsula which was destined to become one of the best places to live in Europe, will be able to become it – certainly without Russia."

Subjects: ZelenskyyCrimealiberationCrimean Tatars
