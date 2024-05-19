All Sections
Number of combat clashes at front line increases, Russians intensify attacks on Kharkiv front – General Staff report

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 19 May 2024, 14:55
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian forces became increasingly active on the Kharkiv front, with seven clashes reported so far on 19 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 13:30 on 19 May

Details: According to Ukrainian forces, fighting continues along practically the entire line of contact. There have already been 78 clashes on 19 May, compared to 110 clashes throughout the entire Saturday, 18 May.

On the Kharkiv front, the situation is dynamic, as the Russians are trying to push back the Ukrainian units near Vovchansk, Starytsa, and Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks, two more are still ongoing. Battles took place near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russian forces launched air strikes near Zarichne and in the vicinity of   the Serebrianka forest.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian forces have increased their activity on the Siversk front. They are attempting to break through Ukrainian defences in Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka. In total, there were 20 clashes.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks, in particular, near Vasylivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russian military have not reduced the scale of their attacks, with 19 attacks taking place so far. Ten of them are still ongoing.

There were also combat clashes on the Kurakhove front. Since the start of the day, five clashes have occurred near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Novomykhailivka. Three of them are still ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, the Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian positions near Staromaiorske four times, but were unsuccessful.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians attacked the Ukrainian positions three times near Krynky with no success.

The situation has remained stable on all other fronts.

Subjects: General Staffwar
