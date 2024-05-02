All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 2 May 2024, 05:14
Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW
Russians paratroopers. Photo: Belarus Today newspaper

The Russians may deploy their airborne divisions from Zaporizhzhia Oblast to the east.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: ISW reported that Russian military forces may be transferring elements of the 76th and 7th Airborne Divisions from Zaporizhzhia Oblast toward Ukraine's east, likely to bolster and intensify current offensive operations. 

Advertisement:

Despite this, ISW still has to find confirmation that units of the 76th and 7th Airborne Divisions were redeployed to other fronts, although Russian and Ukrainian reports about this are significant and any redeployment of airborne forces from Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Ukraine's east will need further scrutiny in the coming days.

The report noted that any redeployment of these units would allow Russian forces to intensify their offensive operations and therefore increase pressure on Ukrainian forces, regardless of their location. 

ISW does not provide an assessment of which area is most likely for the redeployment of the Russian Airborne Forces, if it occurs at all.

However, ISW will continue to monitor reports on the possible redeployment of units from the 76th and 7th Airborne Divisions, as it poses a significant risk to Ukraine's ability to slow ongoing Russian offensive operations in Ukraine's east in the coming weeks before the US security assistance arrives.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 1 May:

  • The Russian military is reportedly redeploying elements of the 76th and 7th airborne (VDV) divisions from Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the direction of eastern Ukraine, likely to reinforce and intensify ongoing offensive operations.
  • The Russian military may seek to redeploy elements of the 76th or 7th VDV division or both to eastern Ukraine to support Russia’s offensive operations in Donetsk Oblast and to capitalise on the current window of vulnerability before American military aid begins reaching the frontline at scale.
  • Ukrainian forces struck an oil refinery in Ryazan Oblast for the second time in less than a month on the night of 30 April to 1 May.
  • Russian state-run news outlets appear to be amplifying anti-Western rhetoric from former Georgian Prime Minister and founder of the Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili and are negatively portraying Georgians protesting against Georgia’s "foreign agents" bill, likely in an attempt to destabilise and divide Georgia.
  • The United Nations (UN) and Western organisations continue to demonstrate how North Korea and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) are directly and indirectly helping Russia’s war effort.
  • Russian insider sources speculated that the criminal investigation into Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov may also implicate another deputy defence minister, Ruslan Tsalikov.
  • Bloomberg reported that four sanctioned Russian oil tankers have changed their names and are sailing under new flags.
  • Russian forces made confirmed advances near Chasiv Yar and Avdiivka and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area.
  • Russian authorities continue recruiting convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ISWwar
Advertisement:

Russian attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 15, 20 apartment blocks damaged – photo

Xi Jinping arrives in France to begin his European tour – video

Pro-Russian collaborator and torture chamber overseer killed in occupied Berdiansk – photo

European intelligence services preparing for Russian sabotage activities across Europe – FT

Russian losses: Ukraine's General Staff adjusts some figures

Russians push northwest of Avdiivka, but their ultimate goal is unclear – ISW

All News
ISW
ISW claims Russian advance slowed down, allowing for break to prepare attack on Toretsk
Russian troops prepare offensive, choosing between several fronts – ISW
Ukrainian forces' withdrawal from their positions does not help Russia's rapid tactical success – ISW
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Switzerland invites Pope of Rome to Ukrainian Peace Summit
20:18
Over 100 combat clashes occur in combat zone, 32 attacks repelled on Bakhmut front – General Staff
19:36
Russian attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 15, 20 apartment blocks damaged – photo
19:25
Russian forces shell Kupiansk district, killing and injuring civilians
18:53
Orthodox Church of Ukraine priests lead clandestine services in Russian-occupied territories
18:49
Former senator from Forza Italia party talks about Putin giving roe deer heart to former Italian PM
18:29
updatedRussians attack Poltava Oblast
18:11
Czechia withdraws its ambassador to Russia who has been in Prague since 2022
17:37
Xi Jinping arrives in France to begin his European tour – video
16:39
Russians launch 5 missiles at Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: