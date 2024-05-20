Ukraine's ambassador to US hopes for "brave decisions" on Patriots for Ukraine

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, is hoping for "brave decisions" from the United States in anticipation of the much-needed Patriot air defence systems to protect against Russian air attacks.

Source: Oksana Markarova in an interview with CBS News; European Pravda

Details: The ambassador noted that on the eve of the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) on 20 May, very active negotiations with the Pentagon are underway regarding Ukraine's need for air defence systems.

"We work day and night... But frankly, this is the time when everyone has to give us a little bit of theirs. So we're very grateful to those who are providing us with their systems. We're grateful to the U.S. for looking for them, allowing them, funding some of them, but we need more and it's time to literally take some brave decisions and provide us with more of this so we can see them right away, where we need them," Markarova said.

Markarova said that at least two systems are needed to protect Kharkiv and the oblast. Earlier, President Zelensky had discussed this with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "But other places need to be protected as well," the head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission to the United States added.

Markarova stressed that additional air defenсe systems will save lives and preserve electricity generation, as well as prevent a large amount of money and effort from being spent on the repair of damaged facilities.

Background:

Media reports have stated that Berlin is urging Washington to provide Ukraine with another Patriot air defenсe system. Bloomberg reported that the United States was considering this possibility.

The White House said they are working with their allies to supply Ukraine with more Patriot batteries.

