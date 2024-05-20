UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems

Russia is suffering from a labour shortage, which is becoming a significant problem in some sectors.

Details: UK intelligence cites an estimate by the Russian newspaper Izvestia, indicating that Russia lacked 4.8 million workers in 2023. In particular, the Russian transport and logistics industry could not fill 25% of lorry driver vacancies last year.

The labour shortage is at least partially caused by Russia's war against Ukraine, which has led to the mobilisation of part of the working population into Russia’s Armed Forces and the emigration of some skilled professionals.

The labour shortage has recently been exacerbated by restrictions on the employment of migrants following the ISIS-K terrorist attack near Moscow on 22 March 2024.

A group of Russian lawmakers is considering amending the Russian labour code to address the labour shortage.

If adopted, this would mean that Russia would be able to move workers from places with an excess of them to areas with a labour shortage.

The relocation will be temporary, and employees will be only transferred with their consent. However, although not forced, it is a potential step towards mobilising the workforce, the review says.

Earlier, UK intelligence reported that due to mobilisation and conscription, Russia's non-defence industries have experienced a shortage of workers, especially in the IT sector.

Last September, on the anniversary of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's signing of a decree on partial mobilisation, UK Defence Intelligence identified the challenges faced by Russia's Armed Forces.

