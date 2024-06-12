Russia strikes Kryvyi Rih, killing at least 9 and injuring 29 – video

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on 12 June. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Russia launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipro Oblast on the afternoon of 12 June, with 29 people injured and nine killed.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook; Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Interior Minister, on Telegram; the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, must strengthen its air defence [capabilities].

A Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. At the moment, 11 people are injured and 6 are killed.

Modern air defence systems can provide maximum protection for people, our cities and our positions. And we need them most of all."





Later, local authorities reported a strike on the city but did not provide any details.

Updated: Later, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported that the death toll had risen to eight.

At least 21 people were hurt, including two children. Another four people are missing.

The Russians launched a missile strike on the city's residential developments.

Updated at 19:13: According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the death toll from a Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih had risen to nine. 29 people have been injured, including five children.

A search and rescue operation continues.

Updated at 22:23: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported that a search and rescue operation had been completed.

