All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian army faces difficulties after year of mobilisation due to absence of rotation – UK intelligence

Ukrainska Pravda, European PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 09:39
Russian army faces difficulties after year of mobilisation due to absence of rotation – UK intelligence
Photo: TASS

UK Defence Intelligence has noted, on the anniversary of Vladimir Putin's approval of partial mobilisation in Russia, that the Russian army is facing several problems, particularly due to the lack of regular rotations. 

Source: UK Defence Intelligence’s update on the situation in Ukraine from 21 September

Details: 21 September 2023 marks the first anniversary of Putin's announcement about the 2022 partial mobilisation, when about 300,000 Russian reservists (according to official Russian statements) were called up to serve in the war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

UK intelligence said former General Andrey Kartapolov, Head of the Defence Committee of the State Duma of Russia, again noted on 15 September 2023 that mobilised servicemen are obliged to serve during the so-called special military operation (as the war against Ukraine is called in Russia – ed.).

In a new admission of the dire situation at the front, Kartapolov also said that it is not possible to organise the rotation of servicemen from the combat zone during their service.

Quote from UK intelligence: "The absence of regular unit rotations out of combat duty is highly likely one of the most important factors contributing to low Russian morale, and the Russian Army’s failure to conduct higher-level training since the invasion. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The lack of such training is highly likely contributing to Russia’s difficulties in conducting successful complex offensive operations."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: