Energy facilities targeted by Russian UAVs in Shostka and Konotop, Sumy Oblast
Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 01:25
On the night of 21-22 May, Russian Shahed UAVs attacked the energy infrastructure in Shostka and Konotop, Sumy Oblast.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: According to local officials, all necessary services are operational at the sites of the attacks. The consequences of Russian strikes are being established.
Advertisement:
Work is ongoing to restore the supply of electricity, which has been halted due to the Russian strike.
Background: The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a probable attack by Russian Shahed drones in the oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!