Energy facilities targeted by Russian UAVs in Shostka and Konotop, Sumy Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 22 May 2024, 01:25
Stock photo: State Emergency Service

On the night of 21-22 May, Russian Shahed UAVs attacked the energy infrastructure in Shostka and Konotop, Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: According to local officials, all necessary services are operational at the sites of the attacks. The consequences of Russian strikes are being established.

Work is ongoing to restore the supply of electricity, which has been halted due to the Russian strike.

Background: The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a probable attack by Russian Shahed drones in the oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

